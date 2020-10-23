UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Sindh Parliamentarians Call On Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:33 PM

PTI's Sindh parliamentarians call on prime minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The delegation comprised MNAs Aftab Siddiqui and Ataullah, Sindh MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and Ashraf Qureshi.

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to development works in Sindh including K-IV water project and Karachi Circular Railway.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Governor Water Ali Haider

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

51 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan holds Naat competition

2 minutes ago

UNHCR Says Knows of Planned Russian-Syria Refugee ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR to Consult Within UN on Attending Refugee Co ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Holds Talks With Azerbaijan's Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.