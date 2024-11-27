Open Menu

PTI's Sit-in Still Continues, Says CM Gandapur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 05:32 PM

KP chief minister says sit-in is a movement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which will continue till orders of Imran Khan

MANSEHRA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the sit-in is part of a movement that would continue until Imran Khan called it off.

“We gave a peaceful call for protest in Islamabad for our legitimate rights,” said CM Gandapur while addressing a press conference in Mansehra on Wednesdsy.

He said they faced oppression while Imran Khan asked them to proceed to D-Chowk.

“Imran Khan has made it clear that the sit-in will end only on his instructions. Remember, this sit-in is still ongoing and is under his command. During our protest, bullets were fired at participants, and as a result, the hundreds were martyed and many more got injured.

He stated that thousands of PTI workers were arrested

The Chief Minister further added, “Our sit-in is a movement that will continue until Imran Khan’s call. We are not receiving justice from the courts. Despite our peaceful call for a march and sit-in, bullets were fired on us.

Had we not been subjected to violence, our workers would not have retaliated.”

Ali Amin Gandapur remarked, “For the past two and a half years, our party has been subjected to oppression and injustice. We are not receiving justice even from the courts. Our leader is in jail, and his wife has also been imprisoned.”

He continued, “Dozens of cases related to May 9 have been registered against me. Show me a single video where I am present. Attempts were made to assassinate me and abduct me. If a country’s Chief Minister cannot get justice, what can an ordinary person expect? A nation cannot be enslaved by firing bullets at it. This province knows how to claim its rights and mandate,”.

The KP CM paid tribute to the party workers for taking part in the protest. He announced the registration of FIRs against those responsible for violence against the workers in his own name and a compensation of Rs. 10 million for the families of each martyred worker.

