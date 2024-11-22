Open Menu

PTI’s Solo Agenda Is To Create Unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor On Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:47 PM

PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah

Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of pursuing a single agenda of creating unrest in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of pursuing a single agenda of creating unrest in the country. 

Talking to the private news channel, he said the government has always sought dialogue to strengthen democracy and steer the country in the right direction.

Despite multiple attempts to engage the PTI leadership, their unwillingness to participate in constructive dialogue remains a significant hurdle, he added.

He criticized the PTI's approach, stating that political dialogue is not in the nature of former chairman. Despite multiple efforts to engage the PTI chief in dialogue, he has consistently refused to participate.

Rana warned by adding that any attempt to create unrest will be met with strict action to protect citizens and maintain state stability.

He stressed that although security is a provincial subject, the Federal government remains vigilant to provide support in the fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Democracy Rana SanaUllah Government

Recent Stories

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

13 seconds ago
 London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

14 seconds ago
 Consultation held to strengthen implementation of ..

Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act

18 seconds ago
 Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

17 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

17 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

18 minutes ago
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

18 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

18 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

18 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

28 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

28 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan