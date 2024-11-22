- Home
PTI’s Solo Agenda Is To Create Unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor On Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of pursuing a single agenda of creating unrest in the country.
Talking to the private news channel, he said the government has always sought dialogue to strengthen democracy and steer the country in the right direction.
Despite multiple attempts to engage the PTI leadership, their unwillingness to participate in constructive dialogue remains a significant hurdle, he added.
He criticized the PTI's approach, stating that political dialogue is not in the nature of former chairman. Despite multiple efforts to engage the PTI chief in dialogue, he has consistently refused to participate.
Rana warned by adding that any attempt to create unrest will be met with strict action to protect citizens and maintain state stability.
He stressed that although security is a provincial subject, the Federal government remains vigilant to provide support in the fight against terrorism.
