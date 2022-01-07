UrduPoint.com

PTI's Stance On Foreign Funding Proves True: CM Buzdar

January 07, 2022

PTI's stance on foreign funding proves true: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that facts and figures pertaining to foreign funding had proved the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s stance true.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said the nation was now waiting for the facts of foreign funding related to other political parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to be surfaced, adding that PTI and its Chairman Prime Minister Imran Khan had been succeeded in foreign funding case as the truth always prevailed.

He said that such facts had proved the commitment and truthfulness of Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the nation for being the real leader.

