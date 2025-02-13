PTI’s submission of dossier to IMF another attempt to destabilize economy: Hanif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s submission of the dossier to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was another attempt to destabilize the country’s economy.

In a statement, Hanif Abbasi, who is Member of National Assembly (MNA), said that PTI's letter to the IMF was not a political plan and ploy but a direct attack on sustainable economic stability.

The timing of PTI's submission of the dossier to the IMF was not a coincidence but it was well-planned conspiracy to damage the national economy, he added.

Hanif Abbasi, reacting to the letter written by PTI to the IMF, said that this attempt by PTI was a manifestation of its continuous anti-state behaviour. “Whenever Pakistan is on the verge of economic stability, PTI tried to sabotage development through foreign interference and conspiracies.”

He said that the present government was making all-out efforts to bring economic development and prosperity and but PTI's attempt was a clear proof of unpatriotic behaviour, adding that no patriotic political party lobbies against its own country at international financial institutions.

When PTI was in power, he said that it did not launch any prudent policies to strengthen the economy and now it was trying to further exacerbate the economic crisis by being in opposition.

He further said that PTI was seeking solutions to the problems through foreign intervention instead of the democratic and legal means, proved that PTI’s interests were in conflict with national interests.

PML-N leader highlighted that Pakistan was currently on the path of the economic stability through strategic partnerships, trade agreements and policy reforms, while PTI was trying to sabotage it by hatching conspiracy.

Hanif Abbasi said that no responsible political party uses economic woes as a shield for political gain, but PTI had made its politics shine through national crises. “PTI’s actions do not target any political opponent but the people, economy and future of Pakistan.”

He concluded that the nation will have to recognize PTI’s repeated behaviour.