PTI’s Submission Of Dossier To IMF Another Attempt To Destabilize Economy: Hanif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s submission of the dossier to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was another attempt to destabilize the country’s economy.
In a statement, Hanif Abbasi, who is Member of National Assembly (MNA), said that PTI's letter to the IMF was not a political plan and ploy but a direct attack on sustainable economic stability.
The timing of PTI's submission of the dossier to the IMF was not a coincidence but it was well-planned conspiracy to damage the national economy, he added.
Hanif Abbasi, reacting to the letter written by PTI to the IMF, said that this attempt by PTI was a manifestation of its continuous anti-state behaviour. “Whenever Pakistan is on the verge of economic stability, PTI tried to sabotage development through foreign interference and conspiracies.”
He said that the present government was making all-out efforts to bring economic development and prosperity and but PTI's attempt was a clear proof of unpatriotic behaviour, adding that no patriotic political party lobbies against its own country at international financial institutions.
When PTI was in power, he said that it did not launch any prudent policies to strengthen the economy and now it was trying to further exacerbate the economic crisis by being in opposition.
He further said that PTI was seeking solutions to the problems through foreign intervention instead of the democratic and legal means, proved that PTI’s interests were in conflict with national interests.
PML-N leader highlighted that Pakistan was currently on the path of the economic stability through strategic partnerships, trade agreements and policy reforms, while PTI was trying to sabotage it by hatching conspiracy.
Hanif Abbasi said that no responsible political party uses economic woes as a shield for political gain, but PTI had made its politics shine through national crises. “PTI’s actions do not target any political opponent but the people, economy and future of Pakistan.”
He concluded that the nation will have to recognize PTI’s repeated behaviour.
Recent Stories
WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning models in digital age
'Palestinian people deserve to have state that they’ve been promised for decad ..
Bahrain to host Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference on February 19–20
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI’s submission of dossier to IMF another attempt to destabilize economy: Hanif6 minutes ago
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case33 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules55 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over South Africa54 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday55 minutes ago
-
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP Chairperson54 minutes ago
-
Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority55 minutes ago
-
Public holiday announced in district Jamshoro on 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar28 minutes ago
-
Sardar Kohyar Domki to inaugurate historic Sibi Mela 202528 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Mumtaz Ali Shah28 minutes ago