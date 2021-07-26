LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab government spokesperson, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said on Monday that people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) completely rejected the narrative of PML-N leadership.

In her statement issued here, she said that success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in AJK would strengthen its stance on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his policies pushed back PML-N to 'third place', adding this party (PML-N) used to hold the system hostage to its vested interests .

The spokesperson said that people were eager to bring change in Sindh during the next general elections.