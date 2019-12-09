UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI’s Supports Continue Protest Against PML-N, Sharif Family

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:40 PM

PTI’s supports continue protest against PML-N, Sharif family

The protesters tried to enter into the flats but the police stopped them from doing so. The protesters chanted slogans against former PM Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of the PML-N.

LONDON(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2019) The protest staged by enraged mob and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against PML-N and Sharif family outside Avenfield flats in London is still continued here on Monday (today).

The protesters chanted slogans against former three-time prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of the PML-N including Shehbaz Sharif and blocked the main road.

The supporters also tried to enter into the flats but could not as the police reached there and stopped them from doing so.

The protesters were also carrying pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The protesters also did protest on Sunday against the PML-N leaders who had gathered there to discuss the current political scenario back in the country and to deliberate their future plan regarding legislation on the matter of Army chief’s extension for another tenure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Army Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road London Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

40 Palestinian cars vandalized in hate crime attac ..

7 minutes ago

German trade surplus swells in October

7 minutes ago

Sri Lanka begin first Pakistan Test tour since 200 ..

7 minutes ago

Ongoing development projects to be timely complete ..

13 minutes ago

Christmas fever grips city dwellers

13 minutes ago

Kremlin Aide Confirms Putin, Zelenskyy to Meet Aft ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.