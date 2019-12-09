PTI’s supports continue protest against PML-N, Sharif family

(@fidahassanain)

The protesters tried to enter into the flats but the police stopped them from doing so. The protesters chanted slogans against former PM Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of the PML-N.

LONDON(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2019) The protest staged by enraged mob and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against PML-N and Sharif family outside Avenfield flats in London is still continued here on Monday (today).

The protesters chanted slogans against former three-time prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of the PML-N including Shehbaz Sharif and blocked the main road.

The supporters also tried to enter into the flats but could not as the police reached there and stopped them from doing so.

The protesters were also carrying pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The protesters also did protest on Sunday against the PML-N leaders who had gathered there to discuss the current political scenario back in the country and to deliberate their future plan regarding legislation on the matter of Army chief’s extension for another tenure.