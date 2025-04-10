PTI’s Tenure Led To Economic Ruin, Democracy Erosion: Minister Bilal
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) State Minister for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiani on Thursday accused the previous PTI government of causing economic collapse and weakening democracy, as the country marks over three years since its removal from power.
On the third anniversary of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's removal through a no-confidence vote (April 10, 2022), state minister took to social media platform X to accuse the deposed premier of subverting democratic norms while alleging foreign involvement in his government's collapse.
He said the National Assembly was unlawfully dissolved by the PTI through deceit.
The same elements that stole former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's electoral mandate in 2018 went on to plunder the nation's wealth, pushed the economy to the verge of collapse, and crushed citizens under unprecedented inflation, joblessness, and poverty.
They isolated Pakistan internationally and allowed terrorism to resurge.
Regrettably, he said, the architects of Pakistan's crises have neither reformed nor altered their harmful objectives. Their recent attempts to obstruct IMF assistance demonstrate the same destructive mindset. The May 9 incidents revealed their true nature, while their ongoing vilification of our martyrs and armed forces shows their continued disrespect for national institutions.
While condemning those inciting chaos and unrest, minister Kiani honored PMLN chief Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership for steering Pakistan back to constitutional governance, democratic stability, and sustainable development - while providing crucial relief to the public.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight15 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package15 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik24 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP24 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured24 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan24 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad24 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners25 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar25 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide34 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday35 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics35 minutes ago