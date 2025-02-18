PTI’s Three Senators Suspended Over Non-parliamentary Language
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday suspended the membership of three Senators belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over “unruly” behavior for the ongoing 346th session of the Upper House of Parliament and ordered their expulsion from the House.
The chairman suspended the membership of PTI Senators Awn Abbas, Humayun Mohmand and Falak Naz Chitrali.
He said that the Senators belonging to the opposition benches used non-parliamentary language adding as acting chairman, “I have the right to take action against those who spoil the environment. If the previous day's environment is created in the future, action will be taken.”
The chair adjourned the session till February 21 (Friday) at 10:30 am.
