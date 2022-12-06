UrduPoint.com

PTI's Top Leadership's Hypocrisy On Extreme Level: Senator Zehri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PTI's top leadership's hypocrisy on extreme level: Senator Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party Vice President and Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that PTI's top leadership has taken lies and hypocrisy to the extreme through fabricated and baseless statements.

In her statement issued here on Tuesday, she condemned Imran Khan and PTI leaders regarding their outrageous statements about the former Army Chief.

She said that the way Imran Khan was using language based on lies and hypocrisy against Retired General Bajwa after his retirement and Imran Khan's hypocrisy had come to the fore.

"Hazrat Ali (RA) said that "to whom you do good, fear evil. And this is true for Imran Khan," She deplored that after continuous failures, negative and vile propaganda was being done about the dissolution of the assemblies.

"PTI leaders have been using very direct language by naming higher institutions and their heads, which will not be accepted in any case", she expressed and added that the cases against Azam Swati were his own responsibility and if he was found guilty, he should be punished so that in future anyone else should avoid using such language about higher institutions.

She made it clear that the commitment of the entire nation and the Pakistan Army towards the protection and defense of our country and our people were very firm and unwavering.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri appealed to the Supreme Court and the powerful national institutions to punish the PTI leadership and followers, including those found involved in anti-Pakistan activities. Strict action should be taken against him according to the law and constitution.

She said that the Pakistani nation had rejected the efforts of Imran Khan and his followers to push the country towards anarchy. We stand with the Pakistan Army and our institutions, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Top

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

2 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

2 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

2 hours ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.