(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party Vice President and Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that PTI's top leadership has taken lies and hypocrisy to the extreme through fabricated and baseless statements.

In her statement issued here on Tuesday, she condemned Imran Khan and PTI leaders regarding their outrageous statements about the former Army Chief.

She said that the way Imran Khan was using language based on lies and hypocrisy against Retired General Bajwa after his retirement and Imran Khan's hypocrisy had come to the fore.

"Hazrat Ali (RA) said that "to whom you do good, fear evil. And this is true for Imran Khan," She deplored that after continuous failures, negative and vile propaganda was being done about the dissolution of the assemblies.

"PTI leaders have been using very direct language by naming higher institutions and their heads, which will not be accepted in any case", she expressed and added that the cases against Azam Swati were his own responsibility and if he was found guilty, he should be punished so that in future anyone else should avoid using such language about higher institutions.

She made it clear that the commitment of the entire nation and the Pakistan Army towards the protection and defense of our country and our people were very firm and unwavering.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri appealed to the Supreme Court and the powerful national institutions to punish the PTI leadership and followers, including those found involved in anti-Pakistan activities. Strict action should be taken against him according to the law and constitution.

She said that the Pakistani nation had rejected the efforts of Imran Khan and his followers to push the country towards anarchy. We stand with the Pakistan Army and our institutions, she added.