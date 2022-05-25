UrduPoint.com

PTI's Track Record Against Concept Of Peaceful Protest: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 11:18 PM

PTI's track record against concept of peaceful protest: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that every political party has the right for peaceful protest but track record of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was against the concept of peaceful protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that every political party has the right for peaceful protest but track record of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was against the concept of peaceful protest.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan threatened to oust government in his every public gathering but the government would not let his wish fulfilled, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said that they were running government collectively with all the allied parties on board and will respect the court orders to save country from political turmoil created by a single party (PTI).

Qamar Zaman said that PTI had the option of submitting application in Deputy Commissioner's office for seeking permission to a peaceful protest but they refrained and trying to disrupt the country's peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Threatened Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

2 minutes ago
 Sindh LG Minister directs for beautification of Sh ..

Sindh LG Minister directs for beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal road

2 minutes ago
 Viral Social Media Messages false, baseless: Sajid ..

Viral Social Media Messages false, baseless: Sajid Sajid Hussain Turi

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly appreciates FSC's verdict agains ..

National Assembly appreciates FSC's verdict against Riba

2 minutes ago
 Four held for possessing illegal weapons

Four held for possessing illegal weapons

7 minutes ago
 Prevailing political uncertainty, tension brings c ..

Prevailing political uncertainty, tension brings country close to bankruptcy: Ir ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.