PTI's Two Ex-MNA's Granted Bail In Sindh House Attack Case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted the interim bail of two former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Ataullah and Faheem Khan in Sindh House attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted the interim bail of two former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Ataullah and Faheem Khan in Sindh House attack case.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by the two ex-MNAs.

The court accepted the bails of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs50,000, each and granted pre-arrest bail till April 26.

The court served notices to the police on petition seeking permanent bails of the accused and adjourned the case.

