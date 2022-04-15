PTI's Two Ex-MNA's Granted Bail In Sindh House Attack Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 06:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted the interim bail of two former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Ataullah and Faheem Khan in Sindh House attack case.
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by the two ex-MNAs.
The court accepted the bails of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs50,000, each and granted pre-arrest bail till April 26.
The court served notices to the police on petition seeking permanent bails of the accused and adjourned the case.