ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Rana Arshad said on Thursday that from the very beginning, it was evident that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), particularly its founder, often resorts to U-turns.

Speaking to ptv news, he said, "Once again, PTI has taken a U-turn, withdrawing from negotiations without even waiting for a response."

He criticized the skepticism over the government's sincerity in negotiations, said that the government had made every effort with genuine intentions to ensure their success.

"There is still time left for the written response to PTI's demands, which was to be finalized after consultations with coalition partners," he said.

He condemned the PTI leaders for using inappropriate language against state institutions and for promoting hatred, anarchy, and a divisive agenda.

"After engaging in anti-state actions, PTI approached the dialogue table but is now backing out again, reflecting their undemocratic approach," he concluded.