PTI’s US lobbying agreement slammed as a “Grave Betrayal” of national interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has fiercely criticized the party’s lobbying contract with the US, calling it a “grave betrayal” of national interests.

In a statement, he raised significant concerns over the agreement, arguing that it undermines PTI’s narrative of “Genuine Freedom or American Subjugation,” presenting it as further evidence of inconsistency in the party’s principles.

The agreement, which includes provisions promoting American interests in Pakistan while countering the growing influence of neighboring country has been labeled both illegal and anti-national by Babar.

He emphasized that political parties in Pakistan are prohibited from registering abroad and raising funds, referencing the Election Commission’s decision on the PTI foreign funding case on August 2, 2022, which affirmed the illegality of such actions.

Babar has called on national security agencies and the Election Commission to take immediate notice of the agreement and initiate legal action.