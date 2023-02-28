UrduPoint.com

PTI's Vandalism In Judicial Complex Alarming, Tantamount To Contempt Of Court: Sherry Rehman

Published February 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) demonstration and vandalism in the judicial complex was alarming and tantamount to contempt of court.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister expressed her reaction to PTI chief Imran Khan's appearance before the Court in different cases.

Senator Sherry Rehman termed PTI chief Imran Khan was staging a drama earlier in Lahore and today on the premises of Islamabad High Court. "Imran Khan is appearing with a procession to influence the court and avoid arrest," she added.

She said that the court should take notice of this systematic demonstration and attack. "The court should not wait for the appearance of a proven thief every time, she added.

