PTI's Vice President Alam Khan Congratulates Party Workers On 25th Foundation PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta City Senior Vice President Alam Khan Kakar congratulated the party workers and officials on the 25th foundation day of PTI and said PTI was fulfilling its promise for change in the country's system

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta City Senior Vice President Alam Khan Kakar congratulated the party workers and officials on the 25th foundation day of PTI and said PTI was fulfilling its promise for change in the country's system.

He said on the occasion of foundation day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Quetta City.

Alam Khan Kakar said that 25 years ago today in 1994, party chairman Imran Khan launched Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to change the rotten and corrupt system of the country.

He laid the foundation of justice and the party chairman fought for 22 consecutive years to eradicate lawlessness from the country and stop the exploitation of the oppressed class and delivered the message of PTI from door to door after which Imran Khan became the Prime Minister through vote of public.

As soon as he came to power, he started working to get back the looted wealth of the country from the corrupt elements, which started screaming from the opposition parties and he started false and negative propaganda against the PTI, but the PTI did not stop the work of accountability, he said.

He said that the country is on the path of development and Insha-Allah the day is not far when the rule of law will prevail in the country and the people will be provided cheap and immediate justice on their doorstep. He once again congratulated the party leaders and workers on the 25th foundation day of the party.

