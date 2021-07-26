PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Monday said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) supported PTI's change, saying the historic victory reflects the confidence of people in the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media, the provincial minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan won the hearts of Kashmiris by representing Kashmiris on all international forums.

He said that like Gilgit-Baltistan, the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir also rejected corrupt, money launderers and certified liars.

He said that PTI has achieved required majority to form government in AJK.

The provincial minister added that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the track of progress and development and now the PTI leadership in Kashmir will also practically implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.