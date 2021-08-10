UrduPoint.com

PTI's Victory In AJK Reflects People's Trust In Its Policies: Aamir Dogar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:02 PM

PTI's victory in AJK reflects people's trust in its policies: Aamir Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and chief whip national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar Tuesday said that people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reposed confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to its masses friendly policies.

Addressing a ceremony of traders, Malik Aamir Dogar stated that the victory was not only the success of PTI but masses also. He remarked that the government was taking all possible steps to resolve public issues. He promised that traders' problems would be resolved on priority.

The traders were playing a very important role in uplift of the country, he said.

Dogar urged the traders to follow precautions regarding COVID-19.

Central President of Tanzeem Anjuman-e-Tajraan Khawaja Suleman Siddique requested Malik Aamir Dogar to raise voice in parliament for maximum facilities toward traders.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Punjab CM Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Shiekh Javed Akhtar, Shiekh Iqbal, and many other traders were also present.

