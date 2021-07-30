UrduPoint.com
PTI's Victory In AJK, Sialkot Elections Expresses People's Confidence In PM's Leadership: Ali

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

PTI's victory in AJK, Sialkot elections expresses people's confidence in PM's leadership: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s victory in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections and Sialkot by-polls had expressed the confidence of people in visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government had launched numerous welfare programmes to directly facilitate the people.

The performance of PTI government was much better than the previous governments of both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he added.

He ruled out any possibility of early elections in the country and said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term.

