PTI's Victory In Senate Has Buried Politics Of Those Who Want To Run Democracy As Robot: Firdous

Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:00 PM

PTI's victory in Senate has buried politics of those who want to run democracy as robot: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says PTI's victory in the Senate has buried politics of those who want to run democracy as robot

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says PTI's victory in the Senate has buried politics of those who want to run democracy as robot.

In a tweet on Friday, she said the opposition should first promote democracy within its own ranks.

The Special Assistant said threats to respectable senators is highly condemnable. She said casting vote on the voice of the conscience is the real democracy.Firdous Ashiq Awan said people have rejected hereditary politics in Naya Pakistan. She said the opposition harmed the symbol of the federation for its personal and political gains.

