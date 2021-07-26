UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Victory Reflects Kashmiris' Trust In Imran Khan: Parliamentarians

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:31 PM

PTI's victory reflects Kashmiris' trust in Imran Khan: Parliamentarians

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory in Kashmir elections has reflected Kashmiris' confidence in the vision and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory in Kashmir elections has reflected Kashmiris' confidence in the vision and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Kashmir.

Parliamentarians of Southern Punjab, talking to APP on Monday, said Kashmiris have spoken that they approve the policies of Imran Khan regarding Kashmir.

PTI Member of National Assembly from Bakkhar, Muhammad Sana Ullah Masti Khel said that the victory of PTI in Azad Jummu Kashmir has proved that Kashmiri nation fully supports the stance of Prime Minister regarding Kashmir.

Talking to APP, he said that Kashmir, by rejecting the propaganda of the opposition parties in the election, proved that they fully trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI Member National Assembly from Bahawalpur Farooq Azam Malik, congratulating the PM on victory in Kashmir election said that Kashmiri nation has chosen the real party and leadership in the AJK election.

He said only a leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan is capable of fighting the Kashmir issue at international level according to the wishes of Kashmiris.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, the day is not far away when the Kashmiri nation will see a new era of development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 3.86B coronavirus vaccine shots administered ..

47 seconds ago

Turkey administers over 66.1 M COVID-19 vaccine sh ..

48 seconds ago

South Korea secure 9th successive Olympic gold med ..

55 seconds ago

Many G7 member countries polluting Earth'

4 minutes ago

President of Maldives Urges People to Unite Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Kosovar Judoka Nora Gjakova Wins Gold at Tokyo Oly ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.