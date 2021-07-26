Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory in Kashmir elections has reflected Kashmiris' confidence in the vision and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory in Kashmir elections has reflected Kashmiris' confidence in the vision and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Kashmir.

Parliamentarians of Southern Punjab, talking to APP on Monday, said Kashmiris have spoken that they approve the policies of Imran Khan regarding Kashmir.

PTI Member of National Assembly from Bakkhar, Muhammad Sana Ullah Masti Khel said that the victory of PTI in Azad Jummu Kashmir has proved that Kashmiri nation fully supports the stance of Prime Minister regarding Kashmir.

Talking to APP, he said that Kashmir, by rejecting the propaganda of the opposition parties in the election, proved that they fully trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI Member National Assembly from Bahawalpur Farooq Azam Malik, congratulating the PM on victory in Kashmir election said that Kashmiri nation has chosen the real party and leadership in the AJK election.

He said only a leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan is capable of fighting the Kashmir issue at international level according to the wishes of Kashmiris.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, the day is not far away when the Kashmiri nation will see a new era of development and prosperity.