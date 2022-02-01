UrduPoint.com

PTI's View Of An Empowered Local Government System Vindicated: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict with regard to the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 was similar to the stance of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict with regard to the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 was similar to the stance of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI).

In a tweet, the minister said that the Supreme Court had ruled that specific features of the Sindh Local Government Act were not in accordance with the constitution and law.

He said that the view of PTI and MQM that the Sindh local govt act was not in line with the constitution had been vindicated today.

"Our struggle for the rights of Sindh citizens to have empowered local governments would continue," he resolved.

Asad Umar said there was no other way than an independent and empowered local government system to ensure socioeconomic development of the citizens.

