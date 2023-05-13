UrduPoint.com

PTI's Violent Protesters Damage Public, Private Institutions, Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Saturday said that Peshawar is the city of flowers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violent protesters have damaged Peshawar's public, and private institutions

He said that miscreants also attacked the office of Mayor Peshawar, which was repulsed by the officials of the Capital Metropolitan Government. He paid tribute to the government officials for repulsing the attack of the miscreants.

The forces and the people sacrificed their lives and property, they could never see it burning, everyone cried because of the spread of this fire.

He said that we as a nation have to block the path of this "Fitna" with our positive thinking and action.

