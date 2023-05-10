UrduPoint.com

PTI's Violent Protests After IK's Arrest By NAB Alarming, Condemnable: Sherry Rehman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PTI's violent protests after IK's arrest by NAB alarming, condemnable: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday termed the violent reaction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the arrest of Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as very alarming and condemnable.

In a series of tweets, the minister said after a lawful arrest, such a burning siege has never been seen in the country.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the attack on the residences of military officials and sensitive institutions was not a protest but an attack.

"PTI has made a sad history. Imran Khan arrested all the opponents during his regime, but we never set fire to the country and attacked the institutions," she added.

She added that Faryal Talpur was picked up from the hospital on Chand Raat, Maryam Nawaz was arrested from the hospital, and the opponents were kept in prison for two years.

Sherry Rehman said after the martyrdom of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of 'Pakistan Khape' (We want Pakistan) to reduce the anger and agitation of the people.

"Yesterday Tehreek-e-Insaf ran provocative 'Stop Pakistan' slogans and trends on social media. Imran Khan has been arrested in a corruption case," Sherry Rehman said, adding, "If you are innocent, search and prove your innocence, as our leaders have proved in the past. Anarchy and arson will not prove Khan's innocence."

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto Faryal Talpur Sherry Rehman Social Media All From Sad

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted in Thoshakhana ca ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted in Thoshakhana case

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law an ..

Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law and order situation

25 minutes ago
 Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody ..

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody Services in UAE

1 hour ago
 PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

2 hours ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

3 hours ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.