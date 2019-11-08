UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Vision Of Naya Pakistan Follows Iqbal's Philosophy: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:08 PM

PTI's vision of Naya Pakistan follows Iqbal's philosophy: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the vision of 'Naya Pakistan' is in line with the philosophy of great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the vision of 'Naya Pakistan' is in line with the philosophy of great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Pakistan will emerge as a true welfare state by following the principles of Allama Iqbal, the CM said in a message issued here on Friday in connection with the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal observance on Nov 9.

Allama Iqbal awakened the Muslims from deep slumber with his poetry and political wisdom, he said adding that Allama Iqbal promoted unity among Muslims and his poetry guided the people even today.

Allama Iqbal's dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent was reflective of his foresightedness and political acumen.

It was a need of the hour to promote a judicious socio-economic system by following the principles of Allama Iqbal and Pakistan will earn a top position in the comity of nations by implementing the vision of Allama Iqbal, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Allama Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Naya Pakistan Muslim From Top Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Policewomen trained in weapon handling

36 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates 7600 liter ..

37 seconds ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry invited t ..

39 seconds ago

Kisan platform to help in overcoming exploitation ..

43 seconds ago

Trade markets vital to replace smuggling as employ ..

5 minutes ago

MCL organises Mehfil-e-Milad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.