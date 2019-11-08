(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the vision of 'Naya Pakistan' is in line with the philosophy of great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal

Pakistan will emerge as a true welfare state by following the principles of Allama Iqbal, the CM said in a message issued here on Friday in connection with the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal observance on Nov 9.

Allama Iqbal awakened the Muslims from deep slumber with his poetry and political wisdom, he said adding that Allama Iqbal promoted unity among Muslims and his poetry guided the people even today.

Allama Iqbal's dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent was reflective of his foresightedness and political acumen.

It was a need of the hour to promote a judicious socio-economic system by following the principles of Allama Iqbal and Pakistan will earn a top position in the comity of nations by implementing the vision of Allama Iqbal, he added.