PTI's Vote-bank Strong In AJK; Ahmad Jawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

PTI's vote-bank strong in AJK; Ahmad Jawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad on Saturday said people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and they would vote for them in AJK general elections to be held on Sunday (July 25).

Taking to ptv he hoped that PTI would get landmark victory in AJK elections.

He said people of AJK had rejected the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party.

"These corrupt parties are still telling lies to people of AJK despite ruling the region for past many decades," he added.

He said only PTI was truly sincere with nation and utilizing resources to improve the living standard of common man, adding, PTI has won hearts of people with the performance.

He said PTI was the most favourite political party across the country and results of the AJK election would proof its' credibility.

