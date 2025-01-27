Open Menu

PTI's Walkout From Talks Immature And Unnecessary: Irfan Siddiqui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 01:00 AM

PTI's walkout from talks immature and unnecessary: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The spokesperson for the Government Negotiation Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was never formed for serious dialogue but rather for politics rooted in division, violence, and hate.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government's committee had made every effort to bring the opposition to the negotiation table, but their behavior remained immature.

He said that despite an agreement to provide a response within seven working days as outlined in the third statement, the opposition made several excuses, and ultimately walked away from the talks.

He further said that the Government Negotiation Committee had worked diligently, but the opposition refused to wait for the agreed-upon time, and instead, abruptly exited the dialogue. He noted that a meeting had been scheduled for the 28th, which the government would attend accordingly, but the participation of the opposition remained uncertain, as their position was constantly changing.

The senator explained that while the opposition kept shifting its stance on dialogue, the government's position had remained consistent throughout. He reiterated that the government had always advocated for a constructive dialogue, built on mutual respect, with give-and-take to find common ground.

On the matter of the commission, he said that the government had prepared a response, which could potentially be close to the opposition’s demands. However, he criticized the opposition for making it a precondition to continue negotiations, calling their approach immature.

He also condemned PTI’s past actions, including their resort to violence and rebellion under the guise of final calls. He described PTI as a frustrated party, lacking direction and decision-making ability.

Recent Stories

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

3 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

5 hours ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

5 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

5 hours ago
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

6 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

6 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

6 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

6 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

6 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan