ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The spokesperson for the Government Negotiation Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was never formed for serious dialogue but rather for politics rooted in division, violence, and hate.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government's committee had made every effort to bring the opposition to the negotiation table, but their behavior remained immature.

He said that despite an agreement to provide a response within seven working days as outlined in the third statement, the opposition made several excuses, and ultimately walked away from the talks.

He further said that the Government Negotiation Committee had worked diligently, but the opposition refused to wait for the agreed-upon time, and instead, abruptly exited the dialogue. He noted that a meeting had been scheduled for the 28th, which the government would attend accordingly, but the participation of the opposition remained uncertain, as their position was constantly changing.

The senator explained that while the opposition kept shifting its stance on dialogue, the government's position had remained consistent throughout. He reiterated that the government had always advocated for a constructive dialogue, built on mutual respect, with give-and-take to find common ground.

On the matter of the commission, he said that the government had prepared a response, which could potentially be close to the opposition’s demands. However, he criticized the opposition for making it a precondition to continue negotiations, calling their approach immature.

He also condemned PTI’s past actions, including their resort to violence and rebellion under the guise of final calls. He described PTI as a frustrated party, lacking direction and decision-making ability.