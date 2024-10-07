PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Gandapur vanished from KPK House Islamabad like Aladdin’s genie.

She accused PTI’s warriors of arriving armed with modern weapons to attack the Federal government. These PTI's activists killed a constable and injured dozens of police officers. Riot groups set fire on ten vehicles, vandalized 441 rooms of the Safe City Authority, burned 31 motorcycles, set trees ablaze, and wreaked havoc across Islamabad, she added.

Bokhari asserted that all messages from Adiala Jail involve incitement, arson, vandalism, and riots.

She said that while unrest continues on one side, significant progress is being made in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz is providing easy loans of up to Rs 1.5 million for those dreaming of their own homes, 65,000 special individuals are being provided with a "Himmat Card" to avoid being a burden, and farmers are being issued "Kissan Cards", she said and added that children are receiving laptops, motorcycles, and scholarships. In contrast, children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being taught to make petrol bombs and dangerous slingshots while their entire leadership works from home.

She expressed these views during a media briefing at DGPR, stating that the Information Minister of KPK issued statements from his garden.

She remarked that even Aalia Hamza is better as she at least brings ten to fifteen people with her.

Azma highlighted that they know where Gandapur was hiding and staged various dramas of kidnapping and arrests. A video shows them equipped with modern weapons for an assault on Islamabad, she said and added that later it was claimed that one of her employees was involved. She challenged them, asking what her employee was doing in Peshawar?

She expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for rejecting the Fitna Party, stating that PTI expected huge crowd in Lahore but nothing materialized. Bokhari expressed a desire for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to experience development similar to Punjab. She noted that people there still cross rivers using oil drums. She accused them of wasting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s entire budget on rallies and protests, and even though they were given rescue vehicles and cranes for public welfare, they took them towards Islamabad.

The Information Minister revealed that lists of government employees are being compiled, and anyone involved in their malicious designs will face punishment.

In response to a question, she stated that disturbances originate from Adiala Jail. She called for a response similar how rioters are treated in the UK.