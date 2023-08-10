Open Menu

PTI's Wasim Akhtar Ramay Joins IPP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 09:45 PM





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Wasim Akhtar Ramay on Thursday announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

IPP sources told APP that during the event, former PTI leader Wasim Akhtar Ramay, who was former vice chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission, expressed his jubilation over joining the IPP.

Speaking on the occasion, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Khan Tareen said that it is the party's commitment to uplift the conditions of the underprivileged people and farmers.

As speculations loom over the delay in elections, the IPP chief said they remained resolute, expressing their confidence in the mission to serve the country and bring about a positive change for the marginalised sections of the society.

It may be mentioned here that three days back, PTI's Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, had also joined IPP with other leaders, including former PTI MPA Pir Mukhtar Ahmad, former ticket holders Rana Aslam and Rao Shahid, and former PTI Kasur district general secretary Ali Javed Dogar.

