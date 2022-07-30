UrduPoint.com

PTI's Wasiq Qayyum Elected New Deputy Speaker Of PA Unopposed

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 10:56 PM

PTI's Wasiq Qayyum elected new Deputy Speaker of PA unopposed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi was elected as Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly unopposed after the opposition parties boycotted the election, on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi was elected as Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly unopposed after the opposition parties boycotted the election, on Saturday.

Last night, the no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari succeeded, after which the seat of deputy speaker fell vacant.

Wasiq was the only candidate who submitted the nomination papers for the deputy speaker slot as the opposition alliance failed to field their candidate till the deadline of 5:00 pm.

