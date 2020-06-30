The women parliamentarians belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and congratulated him on the passage of budget bill

The parliamentarians expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and also reiterated support for the government's campaign against corruption.

The Prime Minister said women members of parliament had an important role in legislation.

The parliamentarians briefed the Prime Minister on issues related to education, health and employment faced by women folk in the country and within their Constituencies.