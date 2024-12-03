- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PTI’s workers were expert, trained to commit sabotage: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhar ..
PTI’s Workers Were Expert, Trained To Commit Sabotage: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM
Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that participants in the PTI protests were trained and experts to commit sabotage
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that participants in the PTI protests were trained and experts to commit sabotage.
She further remarked that KPK government lacks the weapons to combat terrorists but has modern weapons for launching an attack on the federation. The press conferences of the IG Islamabad, Secretary of Interior, and DPO Attock give an irrefutable evidence, she added. She claimed that all details and evidence of the failed November 26 rebellion led by the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi have been revealed. Foreigners were brought in to attack security forces during the protests and majority of those arrested have no record in Pakistan, she said and added that those involved in the politics of corpses have changed their statements over a dozen times.
The Information Minister further stated that social media of the "Fitna Party" has become a curse. It is now time to regulate social media at every level in Pakistan, she added.
Those who were supposed to bring about a revolution are now accusing each other of being touts and spies, the minister said and added that during yesterday's core committee meeting of PTI, senior and junior members kept accusing each other of facilitation.
Recent Stories
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5
Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..
Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in post van collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station11 minutes ago
-
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities11 minutes ago
-
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people16 minutes ago
-
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister16 minutes ago
-
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan30 minutes ago
-
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills30 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 530 minutes ago
-
Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irshad30 minutes ago
-
Fried fish sale gaining momentum in twin cities4 minutes ago
-
Annual 'Gul-e-Daoudi' flower exhibition at Jilani Park on Dec 54 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme4 minutes ago
-
Honhar Scholarship Program to start tomorrow37 seconds ago