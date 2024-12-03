Open Menu

PTI’s Workers Were Expert, Trained To Commit Sabotage: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM

PTI’s workers were expert, trained to commit sabotage: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that participants in the PTI protests were trained and experts to commit sabotage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that participants in the PTI protests were trained and experts to commit sabotage.

She further remarked that KPK government lacks the weapons to combat terrorists but has modern weapons for launching an attack on the federation. The press conferences of the IG Islamabad, Secretary of Interior, and DPO Attock give an irrefutable evidence, she added. She claimed that all details and evidence of the failed November 26 rebellion led by the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi have been revealed. Foreigners were brought in to attack security forces during the protests and majority of those arrested have no record in Pakistan, she said and added that those involved in the politics of corpses have changed their statements over a dozen times.

The Information Minister further stated that social media of the "Fitna Party" has become a curse. It is now time to regulate social media at every level in Pakistan, she added.

Those who were supposed to bring about a revolution are now accusing each other of being touts and spies, the minister said and added that during yesterday's core committee meeting of PTI, senior and junior members kept accusing each other of facilitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Social Media Attock November All Government Bushra Bibi IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus s ..

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station

11 minutes ago
 QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of P ..

QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

11 minutes ago
 Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships ..

Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

16 minutes ago
 Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage ..

Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally

16 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record of spreading violence throu ..

PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister

16 minutes ago
 PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

30 minutes ago
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

30 minutes ago
 PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

30 minutes ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

30 minutes ago
 Persons with disabilities can be made productive w ..

Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..

30 minutes ago
 Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris

Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris

4 minutes ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in post van collision

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan