PTI's Wrong Policies Blamed For Current Wave Of Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PTI's wrong policies blamed for current wave of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday blamed the recent wave of terror on the 'wrong policy' of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to engage militants and allow them to resettle in Pakistan's tribal areas.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said, sacrifices rendered by Pakistan's armed forces for the elimination of terrorism had been overshadowed by political issues in the country.

He said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is responsible for the current political unrest and economic challenges.

The minister recalled that after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, the in-camera- briefing was given to lawmakers regarding return of terrorists operating in the Afghanistan.

Tarar said that at that time the then opposition parties expressed reservations on the idea of negotiation and their settlement in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is going through very critical juncture and country's armed forces and police is being targeted by the terrorists.

He said that Pakistan armed forces fighting against the terrorists from the last 30 years courageously. "It was the desire of the government to pass a unanimous resolution to address this issue," he added.

