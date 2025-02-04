PTM 2025 hosts prestigious Gala Dinner in Islamabad, strengthening Global Tourism Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM)-2025 hosted a vibrant Gala Dinner the other day, which brought together government officials, foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, policymakers, tourism stakeholders, and industry leaders, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to promoting tourism and fostering international collaborations.

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest, according to a news release.

The Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025, supported by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), is the country’s premier travel and tourism exhibition, providing a platform for B2B collaborations, investment opportunities, and international engagement.

This year’s edition attracted significant participation from over 20 countries, including national and international exhibitors, tourism boards, travel companies, and hospitality groups, further solidifying Pakistan’s position in the global tourism market.

In his welcome remarks, PTM CEO Ali Hamdani expressed his gratitude to the esteemed guests and highlighted the pivotal role PTM played in bridging Pakistan’s tourism industry with international markets.

He emphasized the need for strategic partnerships, digital innovation, and investment-friendly policies to boost Pakistan’s tourism sector and position the country as a leading global travel destination.

Director of UNWTO’s Asia-Pacific Region Harry Hwang, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the need for the Ministry of Tourism in Pakistan to effectively represent the country on global tourism platforms.

He highlighted that a structured and unified approach was essential to streamline policies, enhance global outreach, and strengthen Pakistan’s tourism industry.

The event was also attended by representatives from the diplomatic community, including officials from the tourism boards of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and several other countries, along with high-ranking officials from provincial tourism departments, TDAP, and leading hospitality groups like Serena Hotels, Marriott Hotels, and Hashoo Group.

Speaking on the occasion, PTDC Managing Director Aftab-Ur-Rehman Rana reaffirmed PTDC’s commitment to developing Pakistan’s tourism industry.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives, policy reforms, global branding efforts, and infrastructure development, all aimed at making Pakistan a leading tourist destination.

"PTM has successfully provided an unparalleled platform for national and international tourism stakeholders to come together, share ideas, and build meaningful collaborations. The partnerships formed at this event will play a crucial role in shaping the future of tourism in Pakistan," he stated.

He further emphasized Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and adventure tourism potential, noting that Pakistan’s inclusion in top travel destinations by international media outlets such as CNN, BBC, and The Financial Times reflects the country’s growing tourism appeal.

The presence of international tourism experts and delegations further highlighted the growing global interest in Pakistan’s tourism sector. Discussions revolved around sustainable tourism models, eco-tourism initiatives, heritage conservation, and the importance of improving travel infrastructure to attract a larger number of international tourists.

As Pakistan moves towards a more structured and globally competitive tourism industry, the success of PTM 2025 has reinforced the significance of international partnerships, policy advancements, and innovative tourism strategies.

With strong government support and growing interest from international stakeholders, Pakistan is well on its way to becoming a premier global travel destination.