PTM Chief Manzoor Pashteen arrested

Pashteen who was booked under sedition charges would be produced before a judicial magistrate in Dera Ismail Khan—for physical remand. PTM’s leaders give strong reaction over arrest of their chief, saying that he was taken just because of demanding right

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement Chief Manzoor Pashteen was arrested by police in Shaheen Town area of Peshawar, the officials said here on Monday.

According to police, PTM Chief was arrested yesterday night and would be shifted today to Dera Ismail Khan where he was booked in a case under different sections including the sedition charges.

The leaders gave strong reaction over arrest of Manzoor Pashteen and demanded his immediate release. Senior leader of PTM MNA Mohsin Dawar tweeted: “This is our punishment for demanding our rights in a peaceful and democratic manner.

Manzoor's arrest will only strengthen our resolve. We demand the immediate release of Manzoor Pashteen,”.

Police record shows that Manzoor Pashteen-the head of PTM-- was on Jan 18 under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy ), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy, 124 (sedition) and 123-A (condemning the create of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of Pakistan Penal Code.