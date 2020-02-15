PTM Chief Manzoor Pashteen granted bail in all cases

(@fidahassanain)

MNA Mohsin Dawar has confirmed the bail of his party’s chief Manzoor Pashteen, saying that they are thankful to everyone for their support in difficult times.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) Pashtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Chief Manzoor Pashteen has been granted bail in all the cases registered against him, Member National Assembly Moshin Dawar confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, PTM leader and Member of the National Assembly Mohsin Dawar said that they are very thankful to everyone who raised voice for Manzoor Pashteen and stood by them in difficult times. He wrote: “Manzoor Pashteen's bail has been confirmed in all cases. I would like to thank all politicians, social media activists, civil society, @hrw, @amnesty and everybody else who raised their voice for his release. Ours is a long struggle for peace and justice #PashtunLongMarch4Manzoor,”.

On Jan 27, police arrested Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement Chief Manzoor Pashteen from Shaheen Town—an area in Peshawar city.

According to police, PTM Chief was arrested during the night time from the said area. Later, they shifted him to Dera Ismail Khan to produce him before a magistrate in three different cases including a caase under sedition charges.

Police record shows that Manzoor Pashteen-the head of PTM-- was on Jan 18 under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy ), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy, 124 (sedition) and 123-A (condemning the create of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of Pakistan Penal Code.