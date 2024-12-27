PTM Introduces Tech Hall To Create Seamless Consumer Experiences
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM), in a first, introduces a dedicated tech hall, bridging technology and travel to create seamless consumer experiences with the support of industry partners such as the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) and Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).
A special networking session was organized at the Marriott Hotel, Karachi, on December 26, 2024, bringing together key stakeholders from the travel and tourism sector, this event also served as a prelude to PTM 2025, fostering dialogue and strengthening partnerships among national and international participants, said a press release issued on Friday.
This initiative not only highlights groundbreaking solutions but also fosters visibility and collaboration for future growth of the industry.
Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025 is the premier and only platform connecting regional and global stakeholders with a focus on inbound, outbound, and domestic tourism with the support of national organizations of tourism like Pakistan Tourism Development Corp PTDC and provincial tourism authorities of Pakistan.
An event is going to take place at the Karachi Expo Centre from January 31 to February 2, 2025, followed by a road show in Islamabad from February 4 to 5, 2025, to underscore the essence of collaboration as the key to its success and continue to be a pivotal driver for the development of Pakistan’s tourism landscape.
PTM 2025 also marks a strategic leap into medical tourism with partnering with leading hospitals, it also aimed to position Pakistan as a hub for medical tourism by connecting health tourism products with travel companies to sell these offerings. This new concept in Pakistan is set to open doors for industry growth and international collaborations.
This year’s PTM will host the Learning Enclave, an interactive hub featuring insights from local and international travel, tourism, and hospitality leaders through engaging with them though talks, panel discussions, case studies, and immersive demonstrations, the learning enclave will also transform traditional learning spaces into dynamic, interactive mini-environments designed to maximize engagement and knowledge-sharing.
Recent Stories
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees1 minute ago
-
PTM introduces tech hall to create seamless consumer experiences1 minute ago
-
Maryam pays rich tribute to Major Owais Shaheed1 minute ago
-
Maryam's message on day of epidemic preparedness1 minute ago
-
6 dead, 1452 injured in 1353 RTCs in Punjab1 minute ago
-
MoHR holds 7th meeting of Task Force on human rights1 minute ago
-
LHC links new school registration to bus policy2 minutes ago
-
Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event to begin from Tommorow at IMCG11 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR vows to continue war till complete elimination of terrorists networks, last Khawarij, their ..11 minutes ago
-
Nazimabad police bust fake currency operation, arrest 312 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet approves policy guidelines for carbon market trading12 minutes ago
-
Student council form at IMCG F-7/2 through election21 minutes ago