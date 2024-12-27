Open Menu

PTM Introduces Tech Hall To Create Seamless Consumer Experiences

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PTM introduces tech hall to create seamless consumer experiences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM), in a first, introduces a dedicated tech hall, bridging technology and travel to create seamless consumer experiences with the support of industry partners such as the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) and Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).

A special networking session was organized at the Marriott Hotel, Karachi, on December 26, 2024, bringing together key stakeholders from the travel and tourism sector, this event also served as a prelude to PTM 2025, fostering dialogue and strengthening partnerships among national and international participants, said a press release issued on Friday.

This initiative not only highlights groundbreaking solutions but also fosters visibility and collaboration for future growth of the industry.

Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025 is the premier and only platform connecting regional and global stakeholders with a focus on inbound, outbound, and domestic tourism with the support of national organizations of tourism like Pakistan Tourism Development Corp PTDC and provincial tourism authorities of Pakistan.

An event is going to take place at the Karachi Expo Centre from January 31 to February 2, 2025, followed by a road show in Islamabad from February 4 to 5, 2025, to underscore the essence of collaboration as the key to its success and continue to be a pivotal driver for the development of Pakistan’s tourism landscape.

PTM 2025 also marks a strategic leap into medical tourism with partnering with leading hospitals, it also aimed to position Pakistan as a hub for medical tourism by connecting health tourism products with travel companies to sell these offerings. This new concept in Pakistan is set to open doors for industry growth and international collaborations.

This year’s PTM will host the Learning Enclave, an interactive hub featuring insights from local and international travel, tourism, and hospitality leaders through engaging with them though talks, panel discussions, case studies, and immersive demonstrations, the learning enclave will also transform traditional learning spaces into dynamic, interactive mini-environments designed to maximize engagement and knowledge-sharing.

