PTM, Ismail Gulalai media coverage, social media accounts case: IHC summons DG Operation PEMRA on next hearing

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed DG Operations PEMRA to appear bef0re it in person on the petition seeking ban on media coverage and social media accounts in respect of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement ( PTM ) and Ismail Gulalai.Justice Amir Farooq remarked summoning written reply from NAB and PEMRA means two and three months will pass.

PEMRA offices should assist the court . This is not matter of any institution or an individual but it is case of public interest.IHC bench headed by Justice Amir Farooq took up for hearing petitions filed by Col (Retd) Javed Iqbal seeking ban on media coverage and social media accounts in respect of PTM and Gulalai Ismail Thursday.DG internet Protocol PTA Ansar Ahmad appeared in the court in person.

He took the plea that secure sites on foreign social media can not be blocked from Pakistan.

The court remarked why some officer of PEMRA has not appeared. Seeking written replies from NAB and PEMRA means two or 3 months will go by.

If PEMRA starts ensuring implementation of its code of conduct then these issues will stand abolished . .Justice Amir Farooq remarked almost all watch TV. 80 percent material which runs on tv from 2000 hrs to 2400 hrs at night is in violation of code conduct.

It is mentioned in code of conduct nothing can be said against state institutions. No comment can be offered on pending hearing cases. This is not issue of any one institution or individual but it is case of public interest.The court while summoning DG Operations PEMRA on next hearing adjourned the hearing of the case till June 30.