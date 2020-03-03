PTM leader Ali Wazir booked over anti-Pakistani speech

(@fidahassanain)

Charsadda police have booked PTM leader Ali Wazir over inciting people and foreign powers to attack Pakistan in his speech.

CHARSADDA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2020) Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and Member of National Assembly Ali Wazir was booked over charges of hate speech and desecration of Pakistani flag, the reports said here on Tuesday.

“FIR has been registered against MNA Ali Wazir complaint of Charsadda Station House Officer (SHO) for speaking against Pakistan and state institutions,” said the police.

PTI leader have booked under Section 120, 121-A and Section 153 of Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 over charges of desecrating the national flag and speaking against the state institutions. He also threatened to build wire wall on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan and targeted Pakistan Army and other state institutions.

In his speech in Charsadda, Ali Wazir also incited people to speak and act against Pakistan. He also incited the US to attack Pakistan, saying that as the US attacked Afghanistan and destroyed Pakhtun people it should destroy state institutions in Islamabad.

“We will not allow the US to come to Pakistan unless and until it destroyed Pakistan’s institutions,” he incited the US in his speech.

He also incited attacks in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore.

The crowd in Charsadda also desecrated Pakistan’s flag and tortured the youth who was holding the flag and was chanting slogans “Pakistan Zindabad”.

The political leaders demanded ban on Ali Wazir and demanded strict actions against him over charges of speaking against the state.

Talking to the reporters, Provincial Minister (KP) for Information Shaukat Yousafzai demanded National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser to impose a ban on MNA Ali Wazir from attending NA proceedings. He said action must be taken against Ali Wazir over anti-state speech and provoking people against institutions.

It may be noted that Ali along with nine others had earlier booked in an attack on an army check post in North Waziristan last month. The group of attackers was led by PTM leaders and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali. A video of Ali Wazir provoking protesters to attack the check post also emerged.