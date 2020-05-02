UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTM Leader Arif Nawaz Dies Of Injuries Received In A Gun-attack

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:44 AM

PTM leader Arif Nawaz dies of injuries received in a gun-attack

The close relatives and friends have confirmed the death of Arif Nawaz who was shifted to Islamabad after his condition deteriorated at local hospital in Wana.

WANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2, 2020) Arif Wazir, Pakistan Tahafuz Movement (PTM), succumbed to the injuries he recieved in a gun attack on Friday evening, the relatives and close friends confirmed here on Saturday.

He died at a hospital in Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, Mohsin Dawar confirmed the death of Ali Wazir and expressed serious concerns over loss of his party leader.

Earlier, he was referred to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for further treatment by the local doctors in Wana District of South Waziristan.

Arif Wazir was social activist and leader of Pakistan Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in South Waziristan. The local doctors treated him but his condition was serious after which he was shifted to PIMS for further treatment.

The blood soaked national identity card of PTM leader Arif Wazir went viral on social media, attracting other leaders of the party to make comments.

Some reports said that his condition was critical and he was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after three-hours long operation at PIMS.

According to an official, Arif Wazir was walking outside his residence in Ghwa Khwa, near Wana, when some unknown assailants opened fire from a moving vehicle. The official said Arif Wazir was in critical condition and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana.

Arif Wazir is the first cousin of MNA Ali Wazir. Eyewitnesses said two of the attackers were wounded in an exchange of fire with Arif Wazir’s guards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad South Waziristan Fire Exchange Social Media Twitter Vehicle Died Wana From Blood Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Who was behind removal of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan?

17 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) Col ..

40 minutes ago

Lebanon's Aoun Says Gov't Cannot Resolve Crisis Ov ..

40 minutes ago

Tunisia Asks Russia for Respirators, Masks, Medica ..

40 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather is expected in most parts ..

1 hour ago

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project to be completed on ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.