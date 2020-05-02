UrduPoint.com
PTM Leader Arif Nawaz Who Was Attacked By Unknown Persons Referred To PIMS

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:44 AM

PTM leader Arif Nawaz who was attacked by unknown persons referred to PIMS

The local doctors say that the condition of Arif Wazir was critical and therefore he must be shifted to PIMS for further treatment in Islamabad

WANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2, 2020) Arif Wazir, Pakistan Tahafuz Movement (PTM), was referred to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for further treatment by the local doctors in Wana District of South Waziristan here on Stuarday.

Arif Wazir was social activist and leader of Pakistan Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in South Waziristan. The local doctors treated him but his condition was serious after which he was shifted to PIMS for further treatment.

The blood soaked national identity card of PTM leader Arif Wazir went viral on social media, attracting other leaders of the party to make comments.

Some reports said that his condition was critical and he was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after three-hours long operation at PIMS.

According to an official, Arif Wazir was walking outside his residence in Ghwa Khwa, near Wana, when some unknown assailants opened fire from a moving vehicle. The official said Arif Wazir was in critical condition and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana.

Arif Wazir is the first cousin of MNA Ali Wazir. Eyewitnesses said two of the attackers were wounded in an exchange of fire with Arif Wazir’s guards.

