PTM leader leads protest against closure of internet services in Waziristan

The protesters took out to the streets while holding placards inscribed with the slogans against closure of internet services in the area.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/Pakistan point News-April 7th, 2020) Pakistan Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders led a protest against closure of Internet Services in South Waziristan here on Tuesday.

The protestors, however, did not care about the lockdowns or policy to stay at home amid fears of global pandemic of Coronavirus.

A group of people took banners and placards inscribed with the slogans against closure of internet services and came out of their homes.

PTM leader MNA Ali Wazir led the protestors. Ali Zair is already facing charges of speaking against the state institutions. Almost two weeks ago, a petition was moved to Islamabad High Court against PTM leader MNA Ali Wazir for his toxic remarks.

The sources said that the internet service continued in the area and there might be any technical error which could be addressed very soon.