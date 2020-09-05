PTM leader Mohsin Dawar taken into custody at Quetta Airport

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say Mohsin Dawar landed at Quetta airport but he was barred from entering city.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) Pakistan Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Mohsin Dawar was taken into custody at Quetta airport, the sources said on Saturday.

They said that the security officials took him into custody after his entry was banned into Quetta. He was asked to leave but stayed there after which he was taken into custody.

The PTM leader took to Twitter and shared what happened there when he landed at Quetta Airport.

According to the sources, Dawar was visiting Quetta to meet his friends, party leaders and workers but he was taken barred entry into Balochistan. It was for the next times that he was banned entry into Quetta.

PTM leaders and workers condemned the government’s move, saying that such tactics could not stop them from achieving their goals.