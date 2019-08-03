PTM workers shifted to Central Jail D.I.Khan

The thirty workers of Pukhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) who were arrested in Wana area of South Waziristan on taking law into hands were shifted to Central Jail D.I.Khan on Saturday

The thirty PTM workers including its leader Arif Wazir were arrested under maintenance of public order for their involvement in road blocking as protest over arrests of two tribal Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to North and South Waziristan. All of them under detention were shifted to Central Jail D.I.Khan.

