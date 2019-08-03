UrduPoint.com
PTM Workers Shifted To Central Jail D.I.Khan

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:15 PM

PTM workers shifted to Central Jail D.I.Khan

The thirty workers of Pukhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) who were arrested in Wana area of South Waziristan on taking law into hands were shifted to Central Jail D.I.Khan on Saturday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The thirty workers of Pukhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) who were arrested in Wana area of South Waziristan on taking law into hands were shifted to Central Jail D.I.Khan on Saturday.

The thirty PTM workers including its leader Arif Wazir were arrested under maintenance of public order for their involvement in road blocking as protest over arrests of two tribal Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to North and South Waziristan. All of them under detention were shifted to Central Jail D.I.Khan.

