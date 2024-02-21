Open Menu

PTSM Providing Guidance To Tourists For Safe Journey

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

The Punjab Tourism Squad Murree (PTSM) provides comprehensive guidance and awareness to domestic and foreign tourists making their journey safe and enjoyable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Punjab Tourism Squad Murree (PTSM) provides comprehensive guidance and awareness to domestic and foreign tourists making their journey safe and enjoyable.

Punjab Secretary Tourism Raja Jahangir Anwar said that information and assistance could also be obtained by calling the Tourism Squad helpline number-1421 to avoid any untoward incidents, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

He said Punjab Tourism Squad team were checking the vehicle’s details on the various routes by advising the driver and his family members that it was not suitable to stay in the vehicle as there was a risk of accumulating carbon monoxide which is a health and safety hazard.

For guidance on tourism in Malika Kohsar Murree, information could be acquired from the Punjab Tourism Squad team at the tourist spot.

