PTV achieved extraordinary success in short span of time: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A spokesperson of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) said on Tuesday that due to the high professionalism of the present management of PTV, the national institution has achieved extraordinary success in a short span of time.

The drama serial "Ertugrul Ghazi" telecast by ptv has also surpassed the best world-class channels in the race for popularity.

He said that the global media was openly acknowledging the fact that PTV has successfully begun the process of restoration of its past glory. The growing number of PTV fans and subscribers was a clear indication of PTV's popularity, he remarked.

The viewership of the first episode of Ertugrul Ghazi, which was aired on PTV Home's YouTube channel, has crossed 47 million viewers, which was a new record the history of PTV Home.

This extraordinary success of PTV had upset a particular mafia whose aim was to see national institutions destroyed and create frustration among the people, the spokesperson added.

He said that some elements in the garb of journalism were engaged in baseless propaganda on social media against the national broadcaster. He said that attempts to tarnish the image of PTV by running false and fabricated news on small online channels was a futile effort.

The spokesperson also said that they want to increase their stature by criticizing PTV which was not possible. He said that the journey of development and stability of the national institution would continue at the same pace.

He said no one would be allowed to carry out baseless propaganda against the national institution and dignified personalities affiliated with it. The institution has the right to take legal action against all those who twist the facts while carrying news about the national institution.