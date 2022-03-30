UrduPoint.com

PTV Achieves Rs 4 Bln Revenue Target: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 11:20 AM

PTV achieves Rs 4 bln revenue target: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has achieved a revenue target of Rs 4 billion which was biggest revenue collection in the history of the state run channel.

The ptv was completely bankrupt when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan (PTI) came to power, the minister said in a tweet.

In this short span of time, he added two channels had been digitized and the government gave the PTV a business model and today it was one of the profit earning companies.

