PTV airs Friday prayers live from President House mosque

Pakistan Television has aired Friday prayers and sermon live from the Jamia mosque of President House for the first time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Television has aired Friday prayers and sermon live from the Jamia mosque of President House for the first time.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz and staff of President House offered the Friday prayers.

Dr Qibla Ayaz in his sermon stressed on the importance of prayer, pious conduct in everyday affairs and good behavior.

He underlined the need for helping the needy and vulnerable sections of society with a sense of compassion and generosity.

He said justice and sacrifice were the basic principles of Riyasat e Madina and there was a need to promote these values so that Pakistanis could emerge as a dignified and respected nation.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a statement said that the live telecast of Friday prayers was a step towards the model of Riyasat e Madina.

Pakistan Television would telecast live the prayers and sermon every Friday at 1 pm.