PTV allocates one hour for regional language programmes daily: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday said Pakistan Television (PTV) had allocated one hour daily (five days a week) for airing regional language programmes from its five centres located at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

During the question-hour session in the Senate, the minister said the total regional transmission time stood at 25 hours a week.

Giving break-up of the allocated time of last ten months, he said regional languages programmes were run on ptv Home for 520:37 hours, out of which Lahore centre aired the programmes for 111 hours, Karachi centre for 106 hours and 52 minutes, Islamabad centre for 29 hours and 10 minutes, Peshawar centre 113 hours and 45 minutes and Quetta centre 160 hours.

The minister said PTV news Quetta centre had produced a current affairs show having duration of 50 minutes that was aired daily. In total, this centre provided seven hours of production every week.

Moreover, he said another programme was being launched from Quetta centre to highlight various socio-economic issues and government measures for awareness of the public.

Azam Swati said Peshawar Centre produced a weekly current affairs programme of 25 minutes duration for PTV News, while it provided two other shows for local network on weekly basis. The total air time from this centre was five hours per week.

Whereas, the minister said more new programmes were also in the pipeline.

In a written reply, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had received a total 8,317 complaints out of which 7,798 have been resolved which results in a resolution rate of 93.75 percent.

It said these complaints had been received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal which were related to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments.