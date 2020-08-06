UrduPoint.com
PTV Became Voice Of IIOJK People On Youm- E- Istehsal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

PTV became voice of IIOJK people on Youm- e- Istehsal

Pakistan Television became the real voice of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Youm-e- Istehsal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Television became the real voice of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Youm-e- Istehsal.

The role of ptv was highly appreciated by the Kashmiri people, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Kashmiris living in various parts of the world, including several European countries and the middle East said in their messages that India had made the life to the people of IIOJK miserable.

They said that the PTV had broken the silence of the international media on the enforced disappearances, murder and rape of Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces.

PTV has won the hearts of the Kashmiri nation by airing programmes and reports on Indian barbarism.

PTV has proved that it is truly a mouthpiece of the people's aspirations and a national channel.

It is the only channel in the media that is fighting the Kashmiris war globally. They thanked PTV Chairman Arshad Khan, Managing Director Amir Manzoor and their team for airing the August 5 special transmission.

